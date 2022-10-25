UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Observe Black Day Against Indian Occupation On Oct. 27

Published October 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that Black Day will be observed across the state on October 27 and protests will be held in all districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that India occupied Jammu and Kashmir by force in 1947 against the will and intention of the Kashmiri people on the same date.  Ghazali said that India was committing atrocities and violence against the Kashmiri people who are demanding freedom and the right to self-determination according to UN resolutions.

"Kashmiri people have not recognized the Indian occupation even for a moment and have never been afraid of Indian colonial tactics for the last 75 years", he added.

People of Jammu and Kashmir will observe 27th October as Black Day with the determination that the issue of Kashmir is settled as per UNSC resolutions.

He further added that the protests will be held at all district headquarters of Azad Kashmir.  The rally will commence from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to the United Nations Observer Office at 10 am in the capital.

He appealed to the people to join on October 27 and reject the Indian military occupation by expressing solidarity in the protest.

