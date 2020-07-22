Kashmiris to observe Black Day on August 5

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 22 (APP):Kashmiris living on the both sides of LOC (line of control) and rest of the world will observe Black Day on August 05 against the Indian sinister act of revoking special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir State through the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution this day last year.

The day will be marked with protest processions and rallies to be held throughout AJK and Pakistan to express complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and to condemn the Indian government's illegal action to change the states of occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned authorities to highlight the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in IOK through social and print media.

AJK PM will lead a mammoth protest procession in the State's capital town of Muzaffrabad on the black day. The leaders of all political, religious and people belonging to all walks of life will participate in the protest procession, official sources told media on Wednesday.

The AJK Prime Minister along with the political and Hurriyeet leaders will handover a protest memorandum to the UN observers mission in AJK to draw the attention of the world body to fulfill its global obligations for maintaining the special status of the Jammu & Kashmir status under the spirit of the UN resolutions.

In the first week of August, the AJK Prime Minister will inaugurate "Lal Chowk" in Muzaffarabed , which had been built on the pattern of Lal chowk Srinagar to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.