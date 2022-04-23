Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday while terming BJP's Hindutva ideology as a threat to regional peace has said that it was imperative that the United Nations should play its due role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday while terming BJP's Hindutva ideology as a threat to regional peace has said that it was imperative that the United Nations should play its due role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Talking to Journalists in the Federal metropolis, the PM said that the Hindu supremacist regime which believes in Akhand Baharat and promotes Hindutva poses a serious threat to peace and stability in South Asia. He said that it was high time that the international community, particularly the UN, should come forward in a big way to resolve the Kashmir dispute that happens to be the main cause of unrest in the region.

Seeking the international community's urgent attention towards the simmering situation in the region, he questioned that "If there could be a referendum in South Sudan and East Timor, why not in Kashmir." Referring to Modi's Kashmir visit, the AJK PM said "Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) will observe April 24 as black day as a mark of protest against Modi's visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)." "Protests and rallies will be held in Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir against India's forcible occupation of the territory," the PM said adding that Modi could not hoodwink the world thereby visiting region in the presence of over 800,000 troops.

Terming Indian Army as the murderers of Kashmiri people, he said "The Indian Army is involved in the genocide of innocent Kashmiris." Regarding the rising wave of xenophobia and Islamophobia in India, the PM said that under Modi's racial regime India was fast turning into a fascist state where there was no space for minorities. This ideology is very dangerous. He said that Muslims who ruled the subcontinent for hundreds of years had taken special care of minorities. In Modi's India, he said, minority communities were being crushed amidst rising tide of Hindutva and communal hatred. He said that the Hindu extremist party Shiv Sena was oppressing minority communities particularly Muslims in India.

Paying rich tributes to veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani, the PM said Gilani was the voice of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rahmani said "Indian army is killing Kashmiris the way Hitler committed mass killings in Germany and Israel massacred the Palestinians."The Indian Army, he said, wanted to turn the majority of Kashmiris into a minority. He said that Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders have been imprisoned under the Public Safety Act. The dire situation in IIOJK, he said, merits immediate attention of the United Nations.

He said that Kashmiris want the right to self-determination and they do not want to be with India.