Kashmiris to observe Black Day on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over will observe the 27th October, tomorrow (Friday) as Black Day to convey to the world that India has occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day will be marked by a complete shutdown by the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all over the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October, 1947 as well as revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government on August 5, 2019. Call for the observance of the shutdown and Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat leaders, including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash , in their separate statements in Srinagar called upon the Kashmiris to demonstrate to the world, tomorrow, that they would not rest till Jammu and Kashmir was liberated from Indian slavery. It urged the global community to give up its criminal silence on the Indian brutalities in IIOJK and take practical steps to force New Delhi to grant the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Posters also appeared in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama and other parts of occupied Kashmir, urging people to observe a shutdown tomorrow against the illegal occupation of their motherland by India. The posters, displayed by APHC, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum, Resistance Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Warseen-e-Shuhada, Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir and other organizations, described the 27th October 1947 as the darkest chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. The posters have also been shared on social media platforms including X, Facebook and WhatsApp.

It was on 27th October in 1947 when Indian troops in total violation of the spirit of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent had militarily invaded Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people.