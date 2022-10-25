UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Observe Black Day On Oct. 27 Against Continual Unlawful Indian Occupation Of IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27 against continual unlawful Indian occupation of IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 25 (APP):All is set by people of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control including AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world to observe black day on Wednesday to mark strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of the held valley for the last 75 years since this bleak day of October 27, 1947 when New Delhi had forcibly landed its occupational military troops in occupied Srinagar.

Jammu & Kashmir people living either side of the LoC consider October 27 as the black day in the history of the disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir when India had landed its armed troops absolutely against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of the state.

This year too the black day against continual illegal and forced Indian occupation was being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last over two years against the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris, defying all restrictions take to anti-India street agitation against August 5 2019' Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

As previous call for observing the black day across the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state and rest of the world has been given by caged Hurriyat leadership including elderly Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani and the AJK government to apprise the world of the Kashmiris ever-lasting hatred against India besides against the forced Indian occupation of their motherland for the last 75 years.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 a.m the under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social, religious and political parties.

National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district sources told APP Tuesday while unveiling the scheduled AJK-wide black day program, that the mass black day rally would be held at district court premises at 10.00 am with the display and carrying of black flags by the participants to express resentment against the forced Indian occupation of bulk part of the Jammu & Kashmir State – the IIOJK territory.

Besides the participants will also fasten black ribbons on their arms as a mark of indignation and hatred against India and the reign of terror and state violence unleashed against the innocent people in the bleeding vale of IIOJK by the Indian occupying forces for the last 75 years in general and since the bleak day of August 05, 2019 the sources added.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India since last 75 years through her despotic and unlawful rule over the disputed held state.

Related Topics

India Protest World Line Of Control Civil Society Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir August October 2019 All Government Court

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

24 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

42 minutes ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

2 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

2 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

3 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.