Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27 against continual unlawful Indian occupation of IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 25 (APP):All is set by people of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control including AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world to observe black day on Wednesday to mark strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of the held valley for the last 75 years since this bleak day of October 27, 1947 when New Delhi had forcibly landed its occupational military troops in occupied Srinagar.

Jammu & Kashmir people living either side of the LoC consider October 27 as the black day in the history of the disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir when India had landed its armed troops absolutely against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of the state.

This year too the black day against continual illegal and forced Indian occupation was being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last over two years against the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris, defying all restrictions take to anti-India street agitation against August 5 2019' Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

As previous call for observing the black day across the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state and rest of the world has been given by caged Hurriyat leadership including elderly Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani and the AJK government to apprise the world of the Kashmiris ever-lasting hatred against India besides against the forced Indian occupation of their motherland for the last 75 years.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 a.m the under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social, religious and political parties.

National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district sources told APP Tuesday while unveiling the scheduled AJK-wide black day program, that the mass black day rally would be held at district court premises at 10.00 am with the display and carrying of black flags by the participants to express resentment against the forced Indian occupation of bulk part of the Jammu & Kashmir State – the IIOJK territory.

Besides the participants will also fasten black ribbons on their arms as a mark of indignation and hatred against India and the reign of terror and state violence unleashed against the innocent people in the bleeding vale of IIOJK by the Indian occupying forces for the last 75 years in general and since the bleak day of August 05, 2019 the sources added.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India since last 75 years through her despotic and unlawful rule over the disputed held state.