Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe Black Day On Oct. 27 Against Indian Unlawful Occupation Of Kashmir:

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27 against Indian unlawful occupation of Kashmir:

People in Jammu and Kashmir, on both sides of the Line of Control, will observe a black day on October 27 to mark their strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 76 years

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct 25 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2023) People in Jammu and Kashmir, on both sides of the Line of Control, will observe a black day on October 27 to mark their strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 76 years.

The day is being observed as a world-wide protest by the Jammu and Kashmir population against the continual 76-year Indian Illegal occupation of the disputed Himalayan State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir treat October 27 as the black day in the history of the disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir when India landed her armed troops against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of IIOJK.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

This year too, the black day against continual illegal and forced Indian occupation will be observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom movement has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last over four years against the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupational forces.

Protest rallies and processions, besides public congregations, will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir state, i.e. Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir, to express complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir people fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, a major protest rally will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 am under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social, religious and political parties.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest World Civil Society Jammu Mirpur October All From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

48 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

48 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan