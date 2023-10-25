Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27 against Indian unlawful occupation of Kashmir:

People in Jammu and Kashmir, on both sides of the Line of Control, will observe a black day on October 27 to mark their strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 76 years

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct 25 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2023) People in Jammu and Kashmir, on both sides of the Line of Control, will observe a black day on October 27 to mark their strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 76 years.

The day is being observed as a world-wide protest by the Jammu and Kashmir population against the continual 76-year Indian Illegal occupation of the disputed Himalayan State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir treat October 27 as the black day in the history of the disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir when India landed her armed troops against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of IIOJK.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

This year too, the black day against continual illegal and forced Indian occupation will be observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom movement has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last over four years against the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupational forces.

Protest rallies and processions, besides public congregations, will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir state, i.e. Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir, to express complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir people fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, a major protest rally will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 am under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social, religious and political parties.