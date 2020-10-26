UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Observe Black Day On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir has said the people of Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world would observe Black Day on October 27 to mark strong protest and indignation against Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir state.

Talking to APP, he said that it was October 27,1947, when Indian troops had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the Indian Independence Act and partition Plan and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The speaker said that unilateral and unconstitutional steps taken by the Indian government on August 5,2019 has further worsened the lives of the Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), adding, Kashmiris would never accept Indian domination under any circumstances.

He said the August 5 action by India was a conspiracy to turn IIOJK into a Hindu majority state.

Since August 5, the held territory has been under complete blockade and communications blackout while and the oppressed people of IIOJK have been facing acute food and medicines shortage; they are unable even to offer prayers at mosques and children cannot go to school.

He said, the valiant people of IIOJK, through their unparalleled resilience, have comprehensively defeated Indian state-sponsored atrocities.

The speaker said that International Human Rights bodies particularly the United Nations should take notice of Indian actions and atrocities in IIOJK and play their role to settle the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

