Kashmiris To Observe "Black Day" Protesting 77 Years Of Indian Occupation
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control on October 27, will observe "Black Day" to protest India's illegal occupation of the region 77 years ago.
According to National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur, the day will be marked by mass anti-India rallies and public demonstrations expressing the region's dissociation from India and denouncing the continued Indian brutalities against the Kashmiri people.
The Black Day observance commemorates the day in 1947 when Indian troops invaded and occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the local population.
This year's protest comes at a time when the Kashmir freedom movement has reached a critical stage particularly after India's controversial revocation of the region's special status in 2019.
Protest rallies, public gatherings and speeches by community leaders will be the highlight of the Black Day observance across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian-occupied Kashmir.
The protesters will reiterate the Kashmiri people's demand for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions which grant the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination.
The National Events Organizing Committee in Mirpur district has coordinated with various social and political parties to hold a major protest rally at the District Courts premises on October 27.
Speakers at the rally will emphasize the importance of an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute and condemn India's continued military occupation of the region for the past 77 years.
Recent Stories
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Mongolia agree to form JMC, inter-parliamentary union to boost cooperation11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk21 minutes ago
-
Court awarded six years jail to official31 minutes ago
-
Over 40 sheep killed on railway track in Nowshera31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders action against District Head PHED Hangu31 minutes ago
-
Several fined, warning issued to food outlets for unhygienic conditions in surprise checking31 minutes ago
-
'On World Pain Day' experts sound alarm on self-medication, stress awareness40 minutes ago
-
PHC issues notices to PMDC, KMU over out of syllabus questions in MDCAT test41 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap41 minutes ago
-
Under-training officers visit SCCI41 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University ensuring upgradation of facilities, academic standards: VC41 minutes ago
-
Dr Kamran assumes additional charge of VC IUB51 minutes ago