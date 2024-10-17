Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe "Black Day" Protesting 77 Years Of Indian Occupation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control on October 27, will observe "Black Day" to protest India's illegal occupation of the region 77 years ago.

According to National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur, the day will be marked by mass anti-India rallies and public demonstrations expressing the region's dissociation from India and denouncing the continued Indian brutalities against the Kashmiri people.

The Black Day observance commemorates the day in 1947 when Indian troops invaded and occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the local population.

This year's protest comes at a time when the Kashmir freedom movement has reached a critical stage particularly after India's controversial revocation of the region's special status in 2019.

Protest rallies, public gatherings and speeches by community leaders will be the highlight of the Black Day observance across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The protesters will reiterate the Kashmiri people's demand for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions which grant the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination.

The National Events Organizing Committee in Mirpur district has coordinated with various social and political parties to hold a major protest rally at the District Courts premises on October 27.

Speakers at the rally will emphasize the importance of an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute and condemn India's continued military occupation of the region for the past 77 years.

