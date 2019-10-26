Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over will observe Black Day, tomorrow, the 27th October, to convey to the world that they reject India's illegal occupation of their homeland and they will not rest till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over will observe Black Day, tomorrow, the 27th October, to convey to the world that they reject India's illegal occupation of their homeland and they will not rest till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination Kashmiris .

According to Kashmir Media Service, on 27th October in 1947, Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.

The Day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Occupied Kashmir, a march towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar and protest rallies in world capitals.

Call for the shutdown and march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Gilani. The shutdown in the occupied territory is continuing for the last 82 days, however, the strike on Sunday will be intended to mark the black day.

The observance of the Black Day, this year, is also aimed at drawing attention of the world community towards the sufferings of the people of Occupied Kashmir due to the military lockdown imposed by India in the territory.