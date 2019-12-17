Kashmiris to observe Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas' death anniversary tomorrow

The 52nd death anniversary of renowned Kashmiri leader Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas will be observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The 52nd death anniversary of renowned Kashmiri leader Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas will be observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Kashmiris will remembered pioneer supreme head of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas on Dec 18 with full respect and honour with renewal pledge to continue his mission till the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke.

It would be the gazetted holiday across AJK to mark the death anniversary of the eminent Kashmiri leader of freedom struggle and the first supreme head of the AJK government, private tv channel reported.

Qur'an Khawani will be held in various parts of the AJK territory, occupied state and different parts of the country for the departed soul.

Various political, religious and social organizations have arranged different functions including seminars to mark the anniversary throughout the state tomorrow.

In the scheduled special gathering to mark the day, speakers will pay glorious tributes to the founder leader of the Kashmir freedom movement coupled with renewal of the pledge and determination to follow his footprints for the completion of his mission of the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir state from the Indian tyrannical rule.