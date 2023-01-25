Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) , Jan 25 (APP):Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control will observe the Indian Republic Day, falling on January 26 (Thursday), as Black Day to invite the world's attention towards the continued deprivation of their internationally-recognized right of self-determination by India for the last 75 years.

Every year on January 26, Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic day as Black Day to mark strong indignation and protest against the continued long Indian subjugation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and apprise the world of the unabated massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held state.

This year, too, the furious Kashmiris are observing January 26 as Black Day at the time when the hardliner Modi-led fascist government scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed status of Jammu Kashmir revoking article 370 and article 35-A of India's constitution through August 5, 2019 sinister act at the gunpoint through the fresh deployment of at least a million of its military and paramilitary troops in the occupied valley.

The observance of the day is also aimed at informing the world community of the continued hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination and deviating from all international norms escaping from a peaceful solution to the much-delayed Kashmir issue.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, protest rallies and demonstrations against continual illegal, illicit and unlawful Indian occupation of a major part of Jammu & Kashmir, will be the hallmark of the scheduled black day in all ten districts of the liberated territory.

A major rally will be held in Muzaffarabad wherein leaders of various political parties including those in the AJK Parliament will lead the rally.

The day will also mark complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The identical protest rallies are also scheduled to be held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organisations to express the fullest traditional hatred against Indian imperialism besides protesting against the continued denial of all global norms and commitments on Kashmir and the persistent deviation and denial of the Kashmiris birth right to self-determination by India.

In Mirpur, a mammoth protest rally, followed by a big procession of civil society members will be taken out at Shaheed chowk, the organisers told APP here on Wednesday while unveiling the day-long anti-India protest programmes in the State.

"The city elite representing all segments of the civil society will highlight the importance of the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides expressing severe hatred against India for her continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir for the past over 75 years," they added.