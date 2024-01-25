Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day to protest continued unlawful occupation by India

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world, are observing the Indian Republic Day falling on Friday, January 26, as the Black Day on Thursday .

According to AJK government's spokesperson, this annual event serves as a reminder of India's ongoing unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and their denial of the Kashmiri people's internationally recognized right to self-determination for the past 76 years.

The Kashmiri population, united in their hatred towards India, has been marking all of India's national days as black days to protest against the continued subjugation and brutalities inflicted by Indian occupying forces.

This year's Black Day holds even more significance as it falls amidst the Modi-led Indian government's revocation of article 370 and 35-A, effectively denying the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and deploying one million troops in the region.

Protest rallies and demonstrations will be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with the main rally taking place in the state's capital city. Political leaders and representatives from various organizations will lead the protets, expressing solidarity with their counterparts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and their struggle for freedom and self-determination

.

In Mirpur, a large protest rally will be held at Shaheed Chowk, followed by a procession of people from all walks of life, highlighting the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir problem and condemning India's illegal occupation for over 76 years.