Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe Indian Republic Day As Black Day To Protest Continued Unlawful Occupation By India

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day to protest continued unlawful occupation by India

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world, are observing the Indian Republic Day falling on Friday, January 26, as the Black Day on Thursday .

According to AJK government's spokesperson, this annual event serves as a reminder of India's ongoing unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and their denial of the Kashmiri people's internationally recognized right to self-determination for the past 76 years.

The Kashmiri population, united in their hatred towards India, has been marking all of India's national days as black days to protest against the continued subjugation and brutalities inflicted by Indian occupying forces.

This year's Black Day holds even more significance as it falls amidst the Modi-led Indian government's revocation of article 370 and 35-A, effectively denying the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and deploying one million troops in the region.

Protest rallies and demonstrations will be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with the main rally taking place in the state's capital city. Political leaders and representatives from various organizations will lead the protets, expressing solidarity with their counterparts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and their struggle for freedom and self-determination

.

In Mirpur, a large protest rally will be held at Shaheed Chowk, followed by a procession of people from all walks of life, highlighting the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir problem and condemning India's illegal occupation for over 76 years.

Related Topics

India Resolution Protest World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Lead Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir January Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time ..

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%

17 minutes ago

KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme

17 minutes ago
 Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted t ..

Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with any ..

Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power

54 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

1 hour ago
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

4 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice ..

China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

2 hours ago
 Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan