Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe India's Independence Day As Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Kashmiris to observe India's Independence Day as black day

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world will observe India's Independence Day on August 15 as a Black Day, protesting against India's unlawful occupation of their homeland.

According to APP Correspondent, the observance is a yearly tradition, condemning India's denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination and its ongoing state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Anti-India rallies and protest demonstrations will be held in all major cities and towns with participants wearing black bands and hoisting black flags.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rallies will be staged in all nine district headquarters, including Muzafferabad, to express severe hatred against Indian imperialism.

The protest is against India's revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019 and its ongoing human rights abuses in the occupied state.

A major protest rally will be held in Mirpur, organized by the National Events Organizing Committee and the District Administration.

A large number of people are expected to attend, reiterating their hatred against India's occupation and demanding their right to self-determination.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Protest World Jammu Independence Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 All

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan