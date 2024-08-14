(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world will observe India's Independence Day on August 15 as a Black Day, protesting against India's unlawful occupation of their homeland.

According to APP Correspondent, the observance is a yearly tradition, condemning India's denial of Kashmiris' right to self-determination and its ongoing state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Anti-India rallies and protest demonstrations will be held in all major cities and towns with participants wearing black bands and hoisting black flags.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rallies will be staged in all nine district headquarters, including Muzafferabad, to express severe hatred against Indian imperialism.

The protest is against India's revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019 and its ongoing human rights abuses in the occupied state.

A major protest rally will be held in Mirpur, organized by the National Events Organizing Committee and the District Administration.

A large number of people are expected to attend, reiterating their hatred against India's occupation and demanding their right to self-determination.

APP/ahr/378