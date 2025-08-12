Kashmiris To Observe India's Independence Day As Black Day On August 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2025) People of Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting both side of the line of control (LoC) including AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world, would observe India’s Independence Day on August 15, as black day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris birth right to self determination.
The observance of the scheduled Indian Independence day as black day is also aimed at to express extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping bulk part of the State in her unlawful and forcible occupation since last 78 years, organizers said while talking to APP AJK Correspondent here on Tuesday.
“Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be all mark of the day”, National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur District sources said.
“Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms as a sign of hatred against India, according to the organizers of the special black day programs. Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC”, according to the NEOC sources.
