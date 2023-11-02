Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day On November 6

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day on November 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world will observe the Jammu Martyrs’ Day on November 06 (Monday) to reiterate the resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindu fanatics in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947. Every year, Kashmiris mark November 06 as the Jammu Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to the victims of the Jammu massacre.

Preparations have begun to commemorate the historic Jammu Martyrs’ Day on both sides of the LoC and rest of the world.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, anti-India demonstrations, seminars and symposiums will be held in all small and major towns of all ten districts as well as in various parts of Pakistan on Monday to pay rich tribute to the Jammu martyrs.

Special prayer meetings will be held under the auspices of various social, political, religious and other public representative organizations to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs.

The day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr in all mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke and progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and AJK.

Quran Khawani will be held at various places for the Kashmiri martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have paid glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs. They said on the Jammu Martyrs’ Day, the Kashmiri people will renew their pledge to continue the freedom struggle. They said the Kashmiris have been rendering sacrifices for a sacred cause for the last several decades and the day is not far when they will achieve their cherished goal. They urged the international community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Prayer Media All From

Recent Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

16 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

17 minutes ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

17 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

29 minutes ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

32 minutes ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

39 minutes ago
Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

11 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etih ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etihad Rail Company board meeting ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan