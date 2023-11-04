Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world will observe the Jammu Martyrs’ Day on November 6 (Monday) to reiterate the resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindu fanatics in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947. Every year, Kashmiris mark November 06 as the Jammu Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to the victims of the Jammu massacre.

The day will be marked by anti-India demonstrations, seminars and symposiums in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as in various parts of Pakistan and major cities of the world to pay rich tribute to the Jammu martyrs.

Special prayer meetings will be held under the auspices of various social, political, religious and other organizations to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs.

The day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr in all mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian yoke and the progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and AJK.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have paid glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs. They said on the Jammu Martyrs’ Day, the Kashmiri people will renew their pledge to continue the freedom struggle. They said the Kashmiris have been rendering sacrifices for a sacred cause for the last several decades and the day is not far when they will achieve their cherished goal. They urged the international community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities in IIOJK.