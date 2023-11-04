Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world will observe the Jammu Martyrs’ Day on November 6 (Monday) to reiterate the resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindu fanatics in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947. Every year, Kashmiris mark November 06 as the Jammu Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to the victims of the Jammu massacre.

The day will be marked by anti-India demonstrations, seminars and symposiums in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as in various parts of Pakistan and major cities of the world to pay rich tribute to the Jammu martyrs.

Special prayer meetings will be held under the auspices of various social, political, religious and other organizations to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs.

The day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr in all mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian yoke and the progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and AJK.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have paid glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs. They said on the Jammu Martyrs’ Day, the Kashmiri people will renew their pledge to continue the freedom struggle. They said the Kashmiris have been rendering sacrifices for a sacred cause for the last several decades and the day is not far when they will achieve their cherished goal. They urged the international community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Prayer Media All From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

11 hours ago
 Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

11 hours ago
 Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

12 hours ago
Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on secu ..

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gwadar

12 hours ago
 Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local ..

Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local official

12 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

12 hours ago
 Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final a ..

Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final at Paris Masters

12 hours ago
 US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

12 hours ago
 US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besie ..

US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besieges Gaza City

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan