Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs Day on November 6

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Kashmiris across the world will observe the Jammu Martyrs' Day on Sunday, November 06 to reiterate the resolve to continue the martyrs' mission till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindu fanatics in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947, Kashmir media reported on Wednesday.

Preparations have begun to commemorate the historic Jammu Martyrs' Day on both sides of the LoC and rest of the world.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, anti-India demonstrations, seminars and symposiums will be held in all small and major towns of all ten districts as well as in various parts of Pakistan on Sunday to pay rich tribute to the Jammu martyrs.

Special prayer meetings will be held under the auspices of various social, political, religious and other public representative organizations to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs.

The day will dawn with special prayers in all mosques for the early liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke and progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and AJK.

Quran Khawani will be held at various places for the Kashmiri martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Khawaja Firdous and Syed Bashir Andrabi, in a joint statement paid rich tribute to the Jammu martyrs. They said on the Jammu Martyrs' Day, the Kashmiri people will renew their pledge to continue the freedom struggle.

They said the Kashmiris have been rendering sacrifices for a great cause for the last several decades and the day is not far when they will achieve their cherished goal. They urged the international community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities in IIOJK.