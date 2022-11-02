UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Observe Jammu Martyrs Day On November 6

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs Day on November 6

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Kashmiris across the world will observe the Jammu Martyrs' Day on Sunday, November 06 to reiterate the resolve to continue the martyrs' mission till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindu fanatics in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947, Kashmir media reported on Wednesday.

Preparations have begun to commemorate the historic Jammu Martyrs' Day on both sides of the LoC and rest of the world.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, anti-India demonstrations, seminars and symposiums will be held in all small and major towns of all ten districts as well as in various parts of Pakistan on Sunday to pay rich tribute to the Jammu martyrs.

Special prayer meetings will be held under the auspices of various social, political, religious and other public representative organizations to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs.

The day will dawn with special prayers in all mosques for the early liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke and progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and AJK.

Quran Khawani will be held at various places for the Kashmiri martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Khawaja Firdous and Syed Bashir Andrabi, in a joint statement paid rich tribute to the Jammu martyrs. They said on the Jammu Martyrs' Day, the Kashmiri people will renew their pledge to continue the freedom struggle.

They said the Kashmiris have been rendering sacrifices for a great cause for the last several decades and the day is not far when they will achieve their cherished goal. They urged the international community to impress upon India to stop its brutalities in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Sunday Prayer Media All From

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

40 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.