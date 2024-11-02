Kashmiris To Observe Jammu Martyrs Day On Nov 6
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Kashmiris around the world will commemorate Jammu Martyrs Day on November 6, honoring the sacrifices of over 2.5 lakh Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city who were brutally massacred in 1947. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the tragic event.
Special prayer meetings, condolence references, seminars, and symposiums will be held in Azad Jammu Kashmir's ten districts, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Kotli, as well as in Pakistan.
The local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.
The events aim to pay tribute to the Jammu martyrs who were mercilessly killed by armed Hindu gangsters and Indian occupying forces.
This year too, the Jammu Martyrs day is being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom struggle was continuing with full vigor following the continual anti-India protest by the people of the bleeding Indian illegally occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir state for the last five years against complete information and communication blocked and sanctions against human rights imposed by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris constantly protesting against August 5 2019' Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of its constitution.
APP/ahr/378
