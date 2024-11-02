Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe Jammu Martyrs Day On Nov 6

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs Day on Nov 6

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Kashmiris around the world will commemorate Jammu Martyrs Day on November 6, honoring the sacrifices of over 2.5 lakh Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city who were brutally massacred in 1947. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the tragic event.

Special prayer meetings, condolence references, seminars, and symposiums will be held in Azad Jammu Kashmir's ten districts, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Kotli, as well as in Pakistan.

The local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.

The events aim to pay tribute to the Jammu martyrs who were mercilessly killed by armed Hindu gangsters and Indian occupying forces.

This year too, the Jammu Martyrs day is being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom struggle was continuing with full vigor following the continual anti-India protest by the people of the bleeding Indian illegally occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir state for the last five years against complete information and communication blocked and sanctions against human rights imposed by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris constantly protesting against August 5 2019' Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of its constitution.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli August November 2019 Prayer Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts

PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts

57 minutes ago
 Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates c ..

Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo

1 hour ago
 Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax sho ..

IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall

1 hour ago
 NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commissi ..

NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments

2 hours ago
 vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..

2 hours ago
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

2 hours ago
 FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bai ..

FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

5 hours ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

5 hours ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

6 hours ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan