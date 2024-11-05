Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world will observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day, tomorrow, to reiterate their resolve to carry on the martyrs’ mission until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, the Indian Army, and Hindu fanatics in different parts of the Jammu region while migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November 1947.

All arrangements have been finalized to commemorate the historic day on both sides of the LoC and worldwide.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, anti-India demonstrations, seminars, and symposiums will be organized in towns across all districts and in various parts of Pakistan to pay homage to the Jammu martyrs.

The day will begin with special prayers in mosques for the early liberation of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation and for the progress, prosperity, and stability of Pakistan and AJK.

Special prayer meetings will be held by various social, political, religious, and public representative organizations to honor the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs. Quran Khawani will also be held at various locations under the auspices of these organizations.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Zamrooda Habib, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Fayaz Hussain Jafri, Syed Sibt Shabbir Qummi, Muhammad Haseeb Wani and Maulana Musaib Nadvi, have paid rich tribute to the Jammu martyrs.

They said that Kashmiris have been sacrificing for a noble cause for several decades, and the day is not far when they will achieve their cherished goal.

They urged the international community to pressure India to cease its brutalities in IIOJK and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with Kashmiris’ aspirations and relevant UN resolutions.

The APHC stated that the Jammu massacre marked the beginning of systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims. They highlighted that the massacre, intended to change the region’s demography, represents the darkest chapter in Kashmir’s history. They further added that the killing of Kashmiri Muslims, which began in Jammu in 1947, continues unabated in the region, despite the passage of 77 years.

The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement described the Jammu massacre as the worst example of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The party highlighted the horrific events of 1947 when Hindu fanatics, aided by the Dogra Maharaja, systematically targeted the Muslim population of Jammu, resulting in a massacre that continues to haunt the Kashmiris to this day, even after seventy-seven years.

DFP spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal stated that during the period from October 27 to November 6, 1947, thousands of Muslims were killed, while tens of thousands were forced to flee to what is now Pakistan.

He emphasized that the demographic change aimed at reducing the Muslim majority in Jammu and Kashmir has been a long-standing agenda, as hundreds of thousands of Muslims were killed, leading to a significant decline in their population.

In Brussels, Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed in a statement paying great tribute to the martyrs of Jammu , said, these martyrs provided a great courage and support to the freedom movement of Jammu and Kashmir.

He arranged a meeting in connection with Jammu Martyrs Day in his central secretariat in Brussels.