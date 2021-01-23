UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Observe Jan 26 As Black Day .

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Kashmiris to observe Jan 26 as black day .

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali on Saturday said that India is committing genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the guise of fake and fraudulent democracy.

In a statement he said that Indian Army is killing unarmed Kashmiri people inside the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir under the guise of so-called democracy.

Ghazali stated that the world should know that India is not a democracy but a savage state which has occupied a historic state of Jammu and Kashmir through 900,000 invading terrorist forces under the guise of secular democratic state.

Uzair maintained that Kashmir youths are being killed in fake encounters and their bodies are not being handed over to their heirs.

"India is in fact a terrorist country that has illegally imprisoned thousands of Kashmiri youth, elders, women and children" he added.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat expressed his concerns over the human rights violations in India and Occupied Kashmir, saying that millions of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities across India have been deprived of all human, social, political and religious rights.

There would be protests on the call of Syed Ali Gillani against India in all the districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to expose Indian barbarism.

"Its military aggression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be condemned. People in rallies and protests will call for a referendum according to UN resolutions for a peaceful future of Kashmiri people" he said.

He further added that people in AJK will expose India's face to the world by celebrating Black Day across the state on January 26.

