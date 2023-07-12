Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe Kashmir Martyrs' Day Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Kashmiris to observe Kashmir Martyrs' Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan and the world over will observe the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, tomorrow (Thursday), to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, and all other Kashmiri martyrs.

According to Kashmir media service, the day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and a march towards the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where the martyrs of July 13 are buried.

The call for observance of the day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar urged people to make the call for shutdown and march a success to send a strong message to the world that the people of Jammu and Kashmir believe in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute under the UN resolutions and are not ready to accept Indian subjugation, at any cost.

Rallies, seminars and conferences will be held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and all major capitals of the world to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

On July 13, 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after another, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the despotic Dogra rule.

At the time of Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man started calling Azaan and was shot dead by the Dogra soldiers. Another youth took his place and he too was martyred by the troops.

Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan. Since then, the Kashmiris are observing the July 13 as Kashmir Martyrs' Day every year.

