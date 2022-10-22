Kashmiris to observe Oct 27 as Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that October 27 is the most tragic day of Kashmir's history as on this fateful day in 1947 India emerged as a colonial power and robbed the Kashmiris of their all fundamental and basic rights enshrined in UN Human Rights Charter.

Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control and the world over will observe this day as Black Day and give a clear message to the world that they will never accept Indian illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle till freedom from Indian slavery, said a press release here on Saturday.

The APHC Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a special message from Central Jail, Srinagar, appealed to the people of IIOJK to observe a complete shutdown and civil curfew on that day. He also urged the Kashmiris and Pakistanis, living in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and abroad, to hold protest demonstrations in front of Indian embassies, UN offices, historical places and different capitals all over the world to draw the attention of the international community towards the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Terming the 27th of October as the darkest day for the Kashmiris, he said the darkness of that day continues to spread after 75 years now and the Indian occupation had turned paradise on earth into an inferno. "Over one million Indian forces are marauding and brutalizing Kashmiris with atrocious vengeance. Pain, misery, weeping and wailing have become the destiny of Kashmiris," he deplored.

Killing of nearly one hundred thousand Kashmiris, destruction of over five hundred thousand structures, molestation of over thirteen thousand women, enforced disappearance of 10,000 youth, detention of thousands of innocent Kashmiris and other heinous crimes by Indian troops and police were ample proofs that India wants to turn Kashmir into a graveyard, he said.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said that the Modi-led fascist Indian regime was hell-bent to eliminate all Kashmiri Muslims and turn the territory into a Hindu-dominated region. He said Kashmiris had been under constant siege and the Indian fascist regime was using every method and conspiracy to impose its devilish Hindu agenda in IIOJK. He maintained that India had adopted the Israeli policy in Kashmir and outsiders were being settled in the territory to change the demography and turn Muslims into a minority.

Condemning the attack on APHC head office in Rajbagh, Srinagar, by Hindu fanatics, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said after failing to subdue the voice of Kashmiris through one million troops, the Modi regime had launched a Hindu goons' brigade to intimidate the Kashmiris. However, he added that through such cowardly acts the Kashmiri people couldn't be forced to surrender their just cause.

He also paid glowing tributes to the victims of Bijbehara massacre and other martyrs of the freedom movement. He said, "Martyrs are our heroes and their sacred blood will not go waste. He vowed that the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs will be accomplished at all costs and the day is not far when these supreme sacrifices will bear fruit and Kashmiris will get freedom from Indian illegal occupation."