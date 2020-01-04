Kashmiris to observe right of self-will day Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Kashmiri people inhibiting across both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world would observe the Right of Self-Determination Day on Sunday (January 5) to remind the international community of the UN Security Council resolution on Jammu Kashmir adopted on January 5, 1949, acknowledging their inherent right to self-determination.

Every year, Kashmiri people observe this day to draw the world's attention towards the long standing issue besides sensitising the world community and human rights organizations about early resolution of the decades-long unresolved issue. The world community especially United Nations and human rights organization would be urged to pressurize India to end over five-month long lockdown of the state, which has literally turned the state into a big jail where every Kashmiri has been incarcerated since August 5,2019.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan the public rallies, seminars, procession and special gatherings will be held to highlight the importance of the day.

Speakers will reiterate Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they will continue their struggle for right of self-determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.They will particularly highlight the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay and which is being denied by India since over last 72 years.

The right of self determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged UN resolutions, passed by the Security Council this day – January 05, 1949.