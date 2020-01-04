UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris To Observe Right Of Self-will Day Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

Kashmiris to observe right of self-will day Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Kashmiri people inhibiting across both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world would observe the Right of Self-Determination Day on Sunday (January 5) to remind the international community of the UN Security Council resolution on Jammu Kashmir adopted on January 5, 1949, acknowledging their inherent right to self-determination.

Every year, Kashmiri people observe this day to draw the world's attention towards the long standing issue besides sensitising the world community and human rights organizations about early resolution of the decades-long unresolved issue. The world community especially United Nations and human rights organization would be urged to pressurize India to end over five-month long lockdown of the state, which has literally turned the state into a big jail where every Kashmiri has been incarcerated since August 5,2019.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan the public rallies, seminars, procession and special gatherings will be held to highlight the importance of the day.

Speakers will reiterate Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they will continue their struggle for right of self-determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.They will particularly highlight the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay and which is being denied by India since over last 72 years.

The right of self determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged UN resolutions, passed by the Security Council this day – January 05, 1949.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Jail Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir January August Sunday

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 January 2020

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

12 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

12 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

11 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.