Kashmiris To Observe 'Right To Self-Determination' Day Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and world over will observe the Right to Self-Determination Day on Sunday (Tomorrow), renewing their pledge to continue their struggle for freedom through the plebiscite, as acknowledged by the United Nations.
According to Kashmir Media Service, it was on January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through the UN-sponsored plebiscite.
The day will be marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars, and conferences around the world, to remind the UN of its obligation to implement its relevant resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute and end the suffering of Kashmiris under Indian brutalities.
Recent Stories
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of poet, lyricist Tufail Hoshiarpuri observed2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe 'Right to Self-Determination' Day tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan announces exciting calendar for 2024-25 season2 minutes ago
-
First convoy of essential goods dispatched to district Kurram32 minutes ago
-
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month closure48 minutes ago
-
NA committee forms sub-committee to address railways land encroachments, security concerns11 hours ago
-
Mirwaiz calls for an end to restrictions & hurdles in fulfilling religious obligations in IIOJK12 hours ago
-
Plight of Kids in IIOJK: 'Kashmiri Children Day' to be observed in AJK on January 412 hours ago
-
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation13 hours ago
-
Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah13 hours ago
-
Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to education to blind people: P ..13 hours ago
-
Govt committed to empower people through education: PM13 hours ago