UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Observe Right To Self-Determination Day Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Right to Self-Determination Day, tomorrow, with the pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for observance of the Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. The Day will be marked by various activities including protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars and conferences in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and in all major capitals of the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves under a UN-supervized plebiscite.

The unresolved Kashmir dispute has become a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia. January 05, 1949 resolution provides the base for settlement of the lingering dispute, however, India's continued intransigent attitude had been an impediment in the way of achieving this objective. It is unfortunate that the World Body has failed to implement its resolutions, resulting in the continued sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

The principles laid down in the communications of India and Pakistan with the UNCIP (United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan) on Kashmir dated December 23 and December 25 and adopted by the Commission, are supplementary to the Commission's Resolution of August 13, 1948.

Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Czechoslovakia and the US were members of the commission. The Resolution was unanimously adopted by the UNCIP on January 05, 1949. Earlier, a ceasefire came into effect between Pakistan and India one minute before midnight of first January 1949, following the agreement arrived at through the Commission's resolution of 13th August 1948.

Today 75 years have lapsed, but no concrete steps have been taken to implement the resolutions of 13th August 1948 and 5th January 1949. The Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is using Indian army establishment and dreaded agencies RAW, Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate to unleash every kind of oppression to suppress the people of IIOJK. East Timor and South Sudan were granted freedom by holding plebiscite while people of Jammu and Kashmir are still facing state terrorism at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

The situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has become more terrible since August 05, 2019 when the Modi regime revoked the special status of the territory and snatched away all the basic rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people. Thousands of Kashmiris including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and Nayeem Ahmad Khan are languishing in Indian jails and rest are facing hardships due Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Protest World Army United Nations Hurriyat Conference Nuclear Jammu Argentina Belgium Sudan Colombia East Timor Azad Jammu And Kashmir January August December 2019 Media All From Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

34 minutes ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.