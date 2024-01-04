Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Right to Self-Determination Day on Friday, tomorrow with the pledge to continue their struggle till the achievement of their internationally acknowledged inalienable right.

The call for observance of the day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The day will be marked by various activities including protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars and conferences in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and in all major capitals of the world to remind the United Nations that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

It was on the 5th of January in 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves under a UN-supervised plebiscite.