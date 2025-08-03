Kashmiris To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir On 5th
Published August 03, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world will observe August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to register their protest and defiance against Narendra Modi-led Indian government's illegal and fraudulent action taken on this day in 2019.
Youm-e-Istehsal, (Day of Exploitation) is observed annually on August 5th by Pakistan to protest India's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. This day is marked by various events to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and condemn the actions of the Indian government.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have reiterated their call for observing August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal to mark the anniversary of India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the APHC has urged global powers to rein in India’s jingoistic ambitions before the situation spirals into a broader regional crisis.
They warned that the aggressive and expansionist policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are pushing South Asia to the brink of a catastrophic conflict.
