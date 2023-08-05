Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2023 | 10:53 AM

Scores of events including seminars, protest rallies, screening video documentaries, photo exhibitions exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people, have been organized across the country by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration with the provincial governments to pay homage to the Kashmiris and condemn the Indian illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2023) Kashmiris on the both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today to send a clear message to New Delhi government that Kashmiris outrightly reject actions taken by Modi-led Indian government on August 5, 2019 and illegal occupation of their homeland.

One Minute silence will be observed at 9:00 am in support of Kashmiris who were martyred in the freedom struggle.

In Federal Capital Islamabad, a walk will be held at Constitution Avenue, which will start from Foreign Office and culminate at D-Chowk, where Advisor on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter will address the participants.

It is pertinent to mention that the Modi-led Hindutva regime on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 that granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory and imposed a brutal military siege.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will also air special programmes to highlight the Kashmiris' struggle and expose Indian illegal actions on August 5, 2019.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has appealed to Kashmiris all over the world to register their protest against India today that they will never accept India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

He said that protest rallies would be held in important world capitals to highlight the nefarious designs of the Indian government and the ongoing human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

