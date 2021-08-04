Kashmiris to observe 'Youme-e-Estehsaal' on Apr 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) ; , Aeug 04 (APP):People inhibiting both sides of the line of control in Jammu & Kashmir State and rest of the world including AJK population are all set to observe the Second anniversary of the black day of August 05, 2019 as "Youm-e-Estehsaal".

They would register extreme protest against the Indian sinister act of revocation of special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Special meetings all 10 AJK districts have given final touches to the elaborated programs for observance of "Youm-e-Estehsaal" on 5th of August across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers, belonging to various segments of the civil society, drew the attention of the civilized nations towards continued human rights violations and illegal occupation of India over the held territory.

Speakers said India under a systematic conspiracy is bent upon to change the demography of the state and has now started settling non state subjects in occupied territory.

They said that Kashmiris, through holding rallies and demonstrations, on this day will draw the attention of the world community towards continued flagrant human rights violations and Indian persistent denial to grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination .

India with the use of military force will not be able to crush the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and they will continue their struggle for the achievement of their inalienable right to self determination, " they added".