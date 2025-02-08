Kashmiris to remember Kashmir freedom struggle icon shaheed Dr Afzal Guru on his 12th martyrdom anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The 12th martyrdom anniversary of illustrious young Kashmir freedom struggle leader Shaheed Afzal Guru will be observed on both sides of the line of control across Jammu & Kashmir state (AJK and IIOJK) on Sunday with due solemnity and reverence.

The valiant Kashmir freedom struggle leader Dr Afzal Guru was put to the gallows this day ten years ago in 2013 in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail in a fake charge of an attack on the Indian Parliament—merely for his “offense” of raising his voice for the grant of Kashmiris legitimate right of self-determination through liberation of the homeland from long Indian illegal occupation.

Special ceremonies to pay glorious tributes to the eminent hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle will be held in all AJK district headquarters, including the State’s metropolis, as well as in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state under the auspices of various Kashmiri social, political, and religious organizations despite heavy restrictions by Indian occupational forces in IIOJK, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control.

Special congregations will pay rich tributes to shaheed Kashmiri freedom fighter. Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC term the sad demise of Afzal Guru as judicial killing and the worst violation of human rights by the fascist India and her occupational forces in internationally acknowledged Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

