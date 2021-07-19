Kashmiris to succeed in achieving their right to self-determination: Ali Amin Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said the Indian state terrorism can never break the resolve of right to self-determination of Kashmiri people and their accession to Pakista

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said the Indian state terrorism can never break the resolve of right to self-determination of Kashmiri people and their accession to Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day, being observed on July 19 , he said the Kashmiri people would succeed in achieving their right to self-determination despite Indian atrocities.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri brethren.

He said the entire Pakistani nation salutes the people of Kashmir over their attachment with Pakistan and their courage.