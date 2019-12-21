UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Take Their Freedom Movement To Its Logical Conclusion: Experts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:43 PM

Experts on Saturday said despite all odds and unprecedented atrocities being committed by the Indian forces, Kashmiris were committed to taking the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion

Talking to APP, Senator Sehar Kamran said due to dire human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the besieged Kashmiris were suffering badly since August 5 this year.

Talking to APP, Senator Sehar Kamran said due to dire human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the besieged Kashmiris were suffering badly since August 5 this year.

She urged the world community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with Kashmiris' universally accepted right to self-determination, guaranteed by the United Nations General Assembly resolutions.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) official Irfan Mufti said the entire Kashmiri political leadership was in jails currently while normal life in the IOK had badly been affected.

He said suspension of media communication and a ban on internet had plunged the occupied territory into a state of absolute crisis.

He condemned the illegal detention of Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other Kashmiri leaders, terming it a violation of basic human rights. Shabbir Shah had been languishing in infamous Tihar Jail for the last over two years.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), in a statement issued here on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the held Kashmir.

