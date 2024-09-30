Kashmiris to uphold ideology of accession of entire J&K State to Pakistan at all costs: AJK

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Sep, 2024) AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Mang, Monday said that the Kashmiris owed a debt of gratitude to them as their struggle and sacrifices culminated in the liberated state.
Addressing a public gathering in the historic Mang town, Poonch Division, he said,"The martyrs of Mang liberated the region by sacrificing their lives and the ideology of accession of the entire state of Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan propounded by them will be upheld at all costs."
Terming Pakistan a center of hope for the Muslims all around the world, the prime minister said that a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan was a guarantor for Kashmir's ongoing freedom movement.
Castigating the Modi government for holding sham elections in occupied Kashmir, he said that the poll exercise being conducted under the supervision of one million troops had no legal standing before the international law.
He said that the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions was the only feasible solution to the Kashmir problem.
The prime minister also condemned the continued bloodshed and violence in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
He said that the people in IIOJK had been deprived of their basic rights.
"India has robbed Kashmiris of their identity, snatched away from them their rights and privileges", he said, adding that the Muslims were being turned into a minority in IIOJK.
The AJK PM said that the people in Azad Kashmir enjoyed full civil liberties.
The state government, he said, was spending a big chunk of its budget on subsidies to ensure provision of wheat flour and electricity at affordable rates.
"The funds are being spent regardless of community or regional bias", he added.
The PM said that no one would be allowed to ruin the system of the state for which the forefathers had made unprecedented sacrifices.
The prime minister said that he would announce a development package for Poonch very soon, aimed at removing economic backwardness and improving road infrastructure in the region.
On the occasion, the prime minister announced establishment of Mang Town Committee and Civil Court, besides addressing shortage of staff in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, appointment of a gynecologist, upgradation of educational institutions and health centers and installation of street lights in the town.
AJK ministers including Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Malik Zafar Iqbal and Sardar Amir Altaf, Maulana Saeed Yusuf Khan, PPP leader Sardar Gulnawaz Khaliq Advocate and others also addressed the function.
Meanwhile, talking to different delegations in Poonch, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the government would ensure the provision of all resources to resolve the problems being faced by people of the division.
APP/ ahr/378
