PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :University of Peshawar's Political Science Department former chairman A Z Hilali Monday said hundreds of thousands innocent Kashmiris were under the illegal siege of Indian occupied forces and they were being exploited by Indian forces and government in violation of international laws and United Nations resolutions.

He urged United Nations and other world communities on human rights to play their pivotal role in giving right of self-determination to innocent Kashmiris who had been struggling for their right from several decades.

Commenting on Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5, he recalled that Nehru accepted that Kashmir was a 'disputed territory' and until peace was restored in the state, a plebiscite would not be possible.

However, after Nehru's death, India insisted that Kashmir was an integral part of India and therefore not negotiable, he said adding Krishna Menon, the Indian defence minister, explained why India refused to carry out a plebiscite: "Because we would lose it.

Hilali said the whole Pakistani nation stood united on the Kashmir issue and strongly supports a public referendum, adding that India could not declare Kashmir as an integral part as there were 22 to 23 unanimously passed resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

He said India was subjugating the innocent people of Kashmir by unleashing violence and other inhuman tactics in sheer violation of international laws.

Condemning the illegal occupation and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir, he said Kashmiri people were facing brutalities and atrocities of Indian forces but not ready to subdue.

He said the Modi regime had brought colonial rule to the valley in order to cripple the young people and had turned the occupied Kashmir into a valley of graves and deaths.

Hilali said Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and without Kashmir Pakistan was incomplete. He suggested that an international conference on Kashmir issue should be organized to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

He said the government of Pakistan should continue proactively raising the issue of Kashmir at all international forums and with a clear stance of giving right to self-determination to the people of illegally occupied Kashmir.