Kashmiris' Unparalleled Struggle Will Lead To Liberation Of Occupied Kashmir; Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam has said that the unparalleled struggle of the Kashmiris would succeed in liberating Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the enemy's clutches.

Jammu and Kashmir's independence is written on the wall, he said and added, "Kashmiris have made great sacrifices from generation to generation in more than seven decades and their testimonies are unforgettable." Kashmiris have defeated more than 900,000 occupying forces of India with their unparalleled struggle, he said, adding, "Despite the worst atrocities, India has not been able to suppress the spirit of independence of Kashmiris.

"The rights of the people are waiting for the fulfillment of the promise of freedom, Kashmiris are constantly bleeding, the international community should hold India accountable, the world should adopt the same principle on the worst human rights violations, a measure of protection of human life and rights, Amir Muqam said. He said that the entire nation was with the Kashmiris and would continue to support them till independence.

