Kashmiris Urged To Observe 'Black Day' On October 27

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Kashmiris urged to observe 'Black Day' on October 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party (JKIPP) Muhammad Yousuf Naqash on Tuesday urged upon people of Kashmir to observe complete shutter-down strike on October 27, the day on which Indian occupation troops landed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) back in 1947 and occupied it.

"October 27, 1947 is the worst and darkest day in the history of Kashmir," Naqash said in a statement received here from Srinagar, adding that landing of troops and following occupation was made possible with the betrayal of Indian allies in Kashmir, whom people of Kashmir will never forget.

He said, ever since India laid its filthy feet on Kashmir, atrocities on innocent Kashmiris continued with sole purpose to prolong occupation.

Citing the killing of innocent people in extrajudicial and fake encounters, he said that a few days ago, an innocent labourer was killed in Zainapura area of Shopian district while an innocent youth Mustafa, who had been lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu since 2003, was martyred in a fake encounter in Poonch district after his fictitious release.

Naqash said that India had practically turned Kashmir into a slaughterhouse, adding that indiscriminate arrests, spreading fear and silencing the people has become routine matter.

He said, Indian Home Minister during his visit to occupied Kashmir tried to give the impression to the world community that Kashmiris were tired and had given up the struggle against India. However, the celebrations over the victory of Pakistani cricket team by Kashmiris frustrated his designs. The slogans like ''Jeewy Jeewy Pakistan" in contrary, demonstrated the hatred of Kashmiris towards India, he added.

Naqash said that Kashmiris were in high spirits and they would fail nefarious intentions of India besides flopping conspiracies of its allies in Kashmir.

