Kashmiris voters throng to polling stations in Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The Kashmiris voters settled in Mardan and adjoining areas on Sunday afternoon thronged to polling stations to exercise their right of franchise for two reserved seats of the Legislative Assembly (LA) of Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJK) Elections peacefully underway in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Voters including male and female thronged to polling stations to cast votes in favour of their choice candidates for LA-XLV Kashmir Velley-VI and LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI Constituencies after Zuhar prayer despite scorching heat in Mardan.

Long queues of voters are being witnessed at Government Girls High school College Chowk Mardan where two polling stations were setup for the registered Kashmiris voters.

Great enthusiasm are being witnessed among Kashmiris voters especially young voters in Mardan.

Kashmiris living in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, South Waziristan, Swat, Batgram, Buner, Tank, Charsadda, Chitral, Shangla, Swabi, Kohat, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, Lower Dir and Mohmand were polling their votes for LA-XLV Kashmir Velley-XI in a free and transparent manner.

The political observers said close contest was expected among Ahmad Shahid Mushtaq (Football), Abdul Majid Khan (PTI), Abdul Nasir Khan (Truck) and Noorul Bari (JI) on LA XLV Kashmir Velley-XI.

In this constituency, total registered voters are 6,951 including 3,860 male and 3,091 female for whom 41 polling stations including seven for male, nine for female and 25 combined setup in KP.

Likewise, 64 polling booths were established including 29 for male, 32 female and three combined.

As many 41 presiding officers are supervising the polling process with assistance of polling officers and assistant returning officers.

Kashmiries voters also thronged to polling stations setup for LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI seat consisting of 23 districts in two provinces including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Buner, Charsadda, Karak, Kohistan, Mohmand, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Swabi, Upper Dir and Chitral.

A total of 13 candidates are in run for this constituency including Chaudhary Fakhar Zaman (PPP), Nazia Niaz (PTI) and Raja Sadeeq (PMLN) where tough contest is expected.

The law enforcement agencies and police were deployed outside of the polling stations and arms, ammunition and mobile phones were not allowed inside polling stations.

The voting was started at 8am and will continue till 5pm. However, voters inside polling stations would be allowed to cast votes after expiry of the scheduled deadline.