UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Want Freedom At All Costs: President Dr Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:59 PM

Kashmiris want freedom at all costs: President Dr Arif Alvi

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that Kashmiris want freedom at all costs.In his message on social networking site President said, "This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas and firing

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that Kashmiris want freedom at all costs.In his message on social networking site President said, "This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas and firing.

No amount of oppression and brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India. They want freedom at all costs".

Related Topics

India Firing President Of Pakistan Srinagar SITE All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

5-year old child dies after falling into mainhole ..

19 seconds ago

Two killed in terrorist attack on police check pos ..

20 seconds ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Test scoreboard

22 seconds ago

Australia beat world basketball champions USA for ..

24 seconds ago

Is 5G technology bad for our health?

5 minutes ago

More of any physical activity tied to longer life

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.