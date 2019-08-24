Kashmiris want freedom at all costs: President Dr Arif Alvi

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that Kashmiris want freedom at all costs.In his message on social networking site President said, "This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas and firing

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that Kashmiris want freedom at all costs.In his message on social networking site President said, "This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas and firing.

No amount of oppression and brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India. They want freedom at all costs".