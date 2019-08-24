Kashmiris Want Freedom At All Costs: President Dr Arif Alvi
Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:59 PM
President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that Kashmiris want freedom at all costs.In his message on social networking site President said, "This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas and firing
No amount of oppression and brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India. They want freedom at all costs".