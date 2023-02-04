President of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) wanted a proactive role by the international community in getting their legitimate right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by United Nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) wanted a proactive role by the international community in getting their legitimate right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by United Nations.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that Occupied Kashmir has become the largest prison in the world today, where violation of human rights has become a daily routine.

Asif Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto participated in the United Nations meeting as the Prime Minister along with the political leadership of IIOJK.

Now Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has exposed Modi's brutalities in Occupied Kashmir at the international level.

He said that the freedom of IIOJK from the Indian yoke will establish lasting peace in the region.

Asif Zardari said that international human rights organizations should raise their voices against the atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that freedom of Kashmiri people is their fundamental and democratic right and the PPP will continue to extend political and moral support to the democratic struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination.