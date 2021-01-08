'Kashmiris want Kashmir settlement through plebiscite '

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The people of Jammu and Kashmir want peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute by exercising their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite held under the supervision of the UN and they have been rendering sacrifices for this purpose for last several decades.

An analytical report issued by Kashmir Media Service, said that the UN had acknowledged the Kashmiris' right to self-determination in its more than a dozen resolutions, particularly the one passed on January 05, 1949.

It maintained that despite suffering 73 years of brutal Indian occupation, the Kashmiris remain steadfast in their demand for holding of the UN-supervised plebiscite.

It added that the Kashmiris' right to plebiscite was even accepted by Indian leaders including first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The report emphasized that the UN resolutions passed on Kashmir were binding for Pakistan and India. They have an international obligation to implement these resolutions and give the Kashmiris the right to decide their destiny themselves, it said.

The report said, despite the fact that Pakistan and India have signed mutual agreements like Simla Pact, the UN resolutions on Kashmir have an overriding effect and can't be rendered invalidated by accords between the two countries.

It pointed out that India's action of 5th August 2019 regarding Jammu and Kashmir was also intended to make the UN resolutions on Kashmir obsolete. The demographic changes in the occupied territory were designed to affect the results of the plebiscite whenever held in the future.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations said Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is trying to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that India is subjecting the IIOJK people to collective punishment for demanding the UN-mandated plebiscite. He said, the UN is duty-bound to resolve the Kashmir dispute, stop bloodshed in IIOJK.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, Mir Shahid Saleem, Abdul Ahad Parra, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Khawaja Firdous, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi and Abdul Samad Inqalabi in their statements said that the Kashmiri people were determined to continue their struggle till realization of plebiscite under the UN auspices. They said the lasting peace in the region is not possible without resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Hurriyat organizations including Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Islamic Political Party in their statements maintained that Indian brutalities in IIOJK continued to pose a challenge to global community.

They lamented that the world community has miserably failed to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir. "India's stubbornness is the main stumbling block in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. India must be pressurized to fulfill its pledges made before UN to resolve the Kashmir dispute," they added.