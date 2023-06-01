UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris' Widespread Protests Against G-20 Meet, A Referendum Against India: Gulzar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Kashmiris' widespread protests against G-20 meet, a referendum against India: Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :APHC senior vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that the shutdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and widespread protests by Kashmiri diaspora all over the world against the G-20 meeting in the occupied territory is a referendum against New Delhi's forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "It must serve as an eye-opener to the world, especially those countries who ignored Kashmiris' human rights and preferred materialistic and economic benefits." "The boycott of G-20 in Srinagar by China, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia is a great diplomatic achievement of Pakistan and Kashmiris are grateful of Pakistan for sincere and serious diplomatic efforts," he added.

Gulzar said, the flop show of G-20 under the shadow of millions of Indian guns is a slap on the face of the Modi regime. "It only brought more shame and humiliation to India as important world countries like China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia boycotted the event and defeated the Indian nefarious designs." The way Kashmiris, Pakistanis and people with conscience protested in IIOJK, AJK, Pakistan, UK, USA and other countries is writing on the wall for India that Kashmiris will never accept Indian hegemony, he said.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar praised Kashmiri diaspora for their efforts and said that Kashmiris and Pakistanis living abroad are the ambassadors of the oppressed Kashmiri people enslaved by India on the basis of military might.

Meanwhile, the APHC vice chairman expressed serious concern over the stepped-up Indian state terrorism especially random arrests, raids and confiscation of properties by dreaded Indian investigation agencies in the occupied territory.

He said that India is using its army, paramilitary force, intelligence agencies, investigative institutions and even judiciary to persecute Kashmiris. He said such dastardly acts will only further fuel the flames of freedom and hatred against India.

Gulzar slammed Indian conspiracies to victimize Kashmiri pro-freedom leadership, especially Muhammad Yaseen Malik. He said that India is using its kangaroo courts to punish Kashmiris for demanding freedom. He warned that the conspiracy of judicial murder of Yaseen Milk will have dire consequences.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Murder World Army Turkey China Egypt Jammu Srinagar New Delhi United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Event All Million

Recent Stories

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

3 minutes ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

12 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

25 minutes ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

57 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positi ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.