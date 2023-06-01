Kashmiris' widespread protests against G-20 meet, a referendum against India: Gulzar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :APHC senior vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that the shutdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and widespread protests by Kashmiri diaspora all over the world against the G-20 meeting in the occupied territory is a referendum against New Delhi's forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "It must serve as an eye-opener to the world, especially those countries who ignored Kashmiris' human rights and preferred materialistic and economic benefits." "The boycott of G-20 in Srinagar by China, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia is a great diplomatic achievement of Pakistan and Kashmiris are grateful of Pakistan for sincere and serious diplomatic efforts," he added.

Gulzar said, the flop show of G-20 under the shadow of millions of Indian guns is a slap on the face of the Modi regime. "It only brought more shame and humiliation to India as important world countries like China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia boycotted the event and defeated the Indian nefarious designs." The way Kashmiris, Pakistanis and people with conscience protested in IIOJK, AJK, Pakistan, UK, USA and other countries is writing on the wall for India that Kashmiris will never accept Indian hegemony, he said.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar praised Kashmiri diaspora for their efforts and said that Kashmiris and Pakistanis living abroad are the ambassadors of the oppressed Kashmiri people enslaved by India on the basis of military might.

Meanwhile, the APHC vice chairman expressed serious concern over the stepped-up Indian state terrorism especially random arrests, raids and confiscation of properties by dreaded Indian investigation agencies in the occupied territory.

He said that India is using its army, paramilitary force, intelligence agencies, investigative institutions and even judiciary to persecute Kashmiris. He said such dastardly acts will only further fuel the flames of freedom and hatred against India.

Gulzar slammed Indian conspiracies to victimize Kashmiri pro-freedom leadership, especially Muhammad Yaseen Malik. He said that India is using its kangaroo courts to punish Kashmiris for demanding freedom. He warned that the conspiracy of judicial murder of Yaseen Milk will have dire consequences.