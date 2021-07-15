Kashmiris will achieve sacred mission of freedom one day: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference condemned the unabated hike in killings especially the youth at the hands of occupation forces to suppress the will of the people for freedom in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC Chief Spokesperson Ghulam Mohammad Nago in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama said that India cannot suppress the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people who have sacrificed tens of thousands of lives and property worth billions of rupees, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman denouncing the arrogance of military power displayed by Indian occupation forces during the incessant cordon and search operations carried out in the disputed territory said that the people of Kashmir are used to such barbaric attitude since the very first day of illegal occupation of their motherland by India so New Delhi must bear in mind that the people of Kashmir will achieve the sacred mission of freedom, one day.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Security Council to put pressure on India to fulfill its obligations and commitments with regard to the UN Security Council Resolutions agreed upon by all the stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute so that a peaceful solution can be carved out in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.