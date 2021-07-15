UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Will Achieve Sacred Mission Of Freedom One Day: APHC

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Kashmiris will achieve sacred mission of freedom one day: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference condemned the unabated hike in killings especially the youth at the hands of occupation forces to suppress the will of the people for freedom in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC Chief Spokesperson Ghulam Mohammad Nago in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama said that India cannot suppress the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people who have sacrificed tens of thousands of lives and property worth billions of rupees, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman denouncing the arrogance of military power displayed by Indian occupation forces during the incessant cordon and search operations carried out in the disputed territory said that the people of Kashmir are used to such barbaric attitude since the very first day of illegal occupation of their motherland by India so New Delhi must bear in mind that the people of Kashmir will achieve the sacred mission of freedom, one day.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Security Council to put pressure on India to fulfill its obligations and commitments with regard to the UN Security Council Resolutions agreed upon by all the stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute so that a peaceful solution can be carved out in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Media All Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

7 minutes ago

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

10 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

50 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.