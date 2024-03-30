Kashmiris Will Never Accept BJP, RSS Tools In IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
President of National Conference and Member of Indian Parliament Farooq Abdullah has said that Kashmiri people will never accept the tools of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullah while talking to the public delegations at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Saturday said that BJP’s ambitions are not right and its people are not only bent on making the people of Jammu and Kashmir needy, but also trying to harm the religious harmony, tolerance and unique identity of the country through the policy of bullying, oppression and division.
He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have to reject the enemies of the nation and traitors by acting with maturity and wisdom.
He said that BJP and its agents want to divide Kashmiris on regional, linguistic and even on religious lines.
Farooq Abdullah said, “We have to fight together to subdue the enemy. We have to unite and defeat the tools of BJP and RSS in such a way that they are buried forever and we will protect the rights of the people here.”
He said the people who gave BJP and SSS a corridor in Jammu and Kashmir will never be forgiven by the people here. He said the parties, which are working as tools of BJP, have no credibility anymore because the foundation of these parties is based on lies and deceit. These parties should read the inscription on the wall because the Kashmiri people will never accept the friends of BJP and RSS, he maintained.
