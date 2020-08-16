Kashmiris will never accept forcible occupation of their motherland: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmad Sunday said the Kashmiri people had sent a clear message to India and international community that they reject Ghasbana Qabza of their motherland through observing India's Independence Day on August 15 as Black Day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was a matter of life and death for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOKJ).

He urged India to refrain from oppressing the Kashmiri people, adding that the use of brute force on Kashmiris could not prevent them from their just struggle for securing right to self-determination which New Delhi had recognized in the form of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said that millions of people had sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir liberation movement.

He added the Kashmiri people, by observing Black Day on August 15, had made it clear to the entire international community and India that they were not ready to accept the forcible occupation of their motherland and would continue their struggle for right to self-determination.

He appealed the international human rights organizations to take notice of the human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK.

India is constantly violating the basic human rights of the Kashmiris but the international community has maintained a criminal silence on Indian crimes against Kashmiris, which is a matter of concern, he deplored.

He said that the world community and India should understand that the Kashmiri people were in high spirits against the oppression of India and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.