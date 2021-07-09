UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Will Never Accept India's Illegal Occupation In IIOJK: Mishal Malik

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Kashmiris will never accept India's illegal occupation in IIOJK: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik Friday said that Kashmiris would not barter away on their rights and would never accept India's illegal occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The Kashmiris' movement against Indian occupation is full of hatred and India can kill Kashmiris, but it cannot defeat their movement as story of Kashmiris freedom struggle is being written by martyrs' blood", talking to a private news channel she said.

She said unity and sacrifices of Kashmiris would undoubtedly lead the their freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.

Mishal said the Kashmiri martyrs including Burhan Wani were symbol of resistance in IOJ&K.

She said Burhan Wani' s role would be written in golden letters in the history of Kashmir, adding that Burhan Wani was a hero of millions of Kashmiris and an icon of resistance movement.

The current situation in IOJ&K is the worst in recent history where people have been deprived of their fundamental rights, including rights to life, food, health and freedom of expression, she said.

The people of IIOJK were being subjected to collective punishment by Indian occupation forces who have converted the territory into the largest militarized zone in the world, she added.

