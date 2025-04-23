Open Menu

Kashmiris Will Never Bow Before Indian Tyrannical Rule In IIOJK : Ex MLA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Kashmiris will never bow before Indian tyrannical rule in IIOJK : Ex MLA

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Apr, 2025) Former member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) AJK chapter, Sehrish Qamar on Wednesday said that a Kashmiri could be beheaded but would not ever bow before Indian tyrannical rule in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state.

Talking to media persons during visit to Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust's (KORT) run Educational and Rehabilitation complex here, Sehrish paid tributes to the freedom loving people of IIOJK.

Sehrish said that people of Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) stood united with their State fellows across the LoC in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian forced and illegal occupation.

She went round various sections of the KORT complex, housing over 500 orphan and shelter less children from various parts of AJK with state of the art facilities including studies.

She expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the children by the institution and paid tributes to its founder Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhter and donors of the institution.

Sehrish said "we are breathing freely in this liberated part of Kashmir, whereas our Kashmiri brethren and sisters are facing Indian oppression and tyranny across other side of the Line of Control in IIOJK."

Earlier Sehrish Qamar was warmly received by the KORT children when she reached the complex in Akhtarabad and the management of the Institution. She was accompanied by local PML (N) AJK leaders including ex Minister Ch. Muhammad Saeed and others.

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

11 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

18 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

26 minutes ago
 The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

16 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

16 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan