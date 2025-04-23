Kashmiris will never bow before Indian tyrannical rule in IIOJK : Ex MLA

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Apr, 2025) Former member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) AJK chapter, Sehrish Qamar on Wednesday said that a Kashmiri could be beheaded but would not ever bow before Indian tyrannical rule in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state.

Talking to media persons during visit to Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust's (KORT) run Educational and Rehabilitation complex here, Sehrish paid tributes to the freedom loving people of IIOJK.

Sehrish said that people of Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) stood united with their State fellows across the LoC in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian forced and illegal occupation.

She went round various sections of the KORT complex, housing over 500 orphan and shelter less children from various parts of AJK with state of the art facilities including studies.

She expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the children by the institution and paid tributes to its founder Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhter and donors of the institution.

Sehrish said "we are breathing freely in this liberated part of Kashmir, whereas our Kashmiri brethren and sisters are facing Indian oppression and tyranny across other side of the Line of Control in IIOJK."

Earlier Sehrish Qamar was warmly received by the KORT children when she reached the complex in Akhtarabad and the management of the Institution. She was accompanied by local PML (N) AJK leaders including ex Minister Ch. Muhammad Saeed and others.