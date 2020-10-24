Kashmiris will never surrender before Indian atrocities, conspiracies; says APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership AJK-Chapter on Saturday said Kashmiris would never surrender before the Indian atrocities and conspiracies to disintegrate their resolve to self-determination despite being killed, disappeared forcefully and deprived of the basic human rights.

It urged the United Nations and international human rights watchdogs to play their due role against the inhumane acts being carried out in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian premier Modi's fascist government.

"The United Nations and international community must put pressure on Indian to stop systematic killings of the innocent and unarmed people of IIOJK at the hands of oppressive Indian forces," said AJK APHC leader and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir vice chairman Mushtaq ul islam.

In an exclusive talk with APP, in connection with the "Black Day" being observed on October 27 (Tuesday) - he said the day was being marked as black day because the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), were facing unlawful occupation and gross human rights violation for the last 73 years.

The Kashmiris were unitedly raising their voices against the illegal action, he added.

The Hurriyat leader said imposing ban on religious activities in the IIOJK exposed the ugly face of India to the world. Mushtaq said the Kashmiri people had been facing immense difficulties, pain and persecution under the continued military siege.

He said October 27 was the darkest day in the history of IIOJK, when India usurped the basic rights of Kashmiris and illegally occupied it.

He believed that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste and the day was not far away when IIOJK people would get their right to self-determination.

Putting a question mark over the continued silence of international community, he said it must take notice of the gross human rights violations in the IIOJK as for more than seven decades, the innocent Kashmiris had been waging a struggle against the Indian atrocities and conspiracies bringing them at the brink of extinction, which was a wake-up call for the whole world.