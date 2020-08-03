Kashmiris will never surrender before Indian atrocities, conspiracies: APHC leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership AJK-Chapter has said that the Kashmiris would never surrender before the Indian atrocities and conspiracies to disintegrate their resolve to self-determination despite being killed, disappeared forcefully and deprived of the basic human rights.

It urged the United Nations and international human rights watchdogs to play their due role against the inhumane acts being carried out in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian premier Modi's fascist government.

"The United Nations and international community must put pressure on Indian to stop systematic killings of the innocent and unarmed people of IIOJK at the hands of oppressive Indian forces," said AJK APHC leader and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir vice chairman Mushtaq ul islam.

In an exclusive talk with APP, in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on August 5 - the first anniversary of Indian unilateral abrogation of the limited autonomy of IIOJK - he said the day was being marked as black day because of depriving the special constitutional status of IIOJK.

Soon after the revocation of its special status, Kashmiris unitedly raised their voice against the illegal action, he added.

The Hurriyat leader said imposing ban on religious activities in the IIOJK exposed the ugly face of India to the world.

Mushtaq said the Kashmiri people had been facing immense difficulties, pain and persecution under the continued military siege.

He said August 5, 2019 was the darkest day in the history of IIOJK, when India usurped the basic rights of Kashmiris and put their entire leadership, including the puppet ones, in jails or confined to their homes.

He believed that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste and the day was not far away when IIOJK people would get their right to self-determination.

Putting a question mark over the continued silence of international community, he said it must take notice of the gross human rights violations in the IIOJK as for more than seven decades, the innocent Kashmiris had beenwaging a struggle against the Indian atrocities and conspiracies bringing them at the brink of extinction, which was a wake-up call for the whole world.