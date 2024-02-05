- Home
'Kashmiris Will Never Surrender To Indian Oppression, Illegal Occupation' : Mushaal Mullick
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on the occasion of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' said that Kashmiris would never surrender before Indian oppression, and innocent Kashmiris' passion for freedom was increasing with every passing day.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, she emphasized the significance of February 5 as a day to show solidarity with Kashmiris and urged the international community to pressure India for a resolution to the conflict.
She said, "Despite using every brutal method to crush the voice of Kashmiris through military might, India has failed to conquer Kashmiris, and their passion for freedom is getting momentum with each passing day."
She said that Pakistan's entire political, religious, and military leadership was united on the issue of Kashmir.
The strong bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan was such that no one could even think of betraying the Kashmir cause, she added.
Replying to a question, she said, "The new regime of Pakistan will face the biggest challenge of the Kashmir issue, where they will have to take immediate action."
She said, "The caretaker government, with special Kashmir committees, has been devising long-term strategies to
intestified the Kashmir cause and asked the next government to give priority to the freedom movement."
She also demanded that the United Nations Organization and other human rights champions adopt concrete steps for resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue.
She said people of Kashmir were suffering from a serious violation of human rights till now because of the regular military attacks by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
