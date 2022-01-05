UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Will Not Give Up Struggle For Right To Self-determination: Ali Raza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Kashmiris will not give up struggle for right to self-determination: Ali Raza

Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed Wednesday said that Kashmiris will not give up their struggle for right to self-determination promised to them by the international community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed Wednesday said that Kashmiris will not give up their struggle for right to self-determination promised to them by the international community.

He was speaking at meeting of core committee of KC-EU held at its office in Brussels in connection with 5th January, the day of right to self determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Ali Raza Syed said, January 5, 1949 resolution provides the base for settlement of the Kashmir dispute while India's adverse attitude had been an obstacle to settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

He deplored that the World Body has failed to implement its resolutions, resulting in the continued sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Jammu & Kashmir was to obtain freedom in August 1947 under the Partition formula but Indian forces illegally occupied a part of Jammu and Kashmir, which is still under its occupation.

KC-EU Chairman added, peace in South Asia is linked with the settlement of the Kashmir conflict.

He said, all the Indian acts including constant occupation, killing of the innocent people, revocation of special status and merging of Jammu and Kashmir into the its Federal territory and modifying of domicile rules in the occupied Kashmir are illegal.

He warned that the unresolved Kashmir dispute is a nuclear threat flashpoint between Pakistan and India which can disturb the peace of the whole world, anytime.

India is continually committing worst state terrorism for the last over seventy-four years to continue its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Ali Raza Syed called upon United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions on the Kashmir dispute particularly the resolution of 1949 emphasizing the plebiscite in the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Europe Nuclear Brussels Jammu January August Media All Asia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

1 minute ago
 US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton p ..

US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton peace collapse

1 minute ago
 Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house ..

Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire

1 minute ago
 NHA observes record revenue generation since Augus ..

NHA observes record revenue generation since August 2018: Murad Saeed

1 minute ago
 UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to Engla ..

UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson

16 minutes ago
 Al-Attiyah wins Dakar's longest stage after Saudi ..

Al-Attiyah wins Dakar's longest stage after Saudi driver pain

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.